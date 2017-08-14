The former inmate who had DEVAST8 notoriously inked over his face has been snapped splashing cash all over a packed nightclub.

Auckland nightclub Cassette Nine gave Mark Cropp a $50 bar tab in exchange for shooting fake notes from a cash gun into the crowd, Daily Mail Australia reported.

Revellers could be heard cheering over the thumping music.

Photo / NZH Focus

The 19-year-old shot to fame globally after Herald Focus interviewed him last month about his plea for a job on Facebook.

His brother tattooed the nickname "Devast8" on his face during a heavy night of drinking in jail.

Cropp had been serving a two-year, three-month sentence for pulling a knife on a tourist over a drug deal gone wrong.

Kick On @ Cassette Nine promoter Alex Vine told Daily Mail Australia Cropp agreed to make an appearance at the nightclub with his partner Taneia Ruki for the bar tab after a message on Facebook.

Vine acknowledged it was a "strange inquiry" but Cropp replied that he was "keen as".

Vine said Cropp was well received, and their special guest seemed to enjoy the experience.

"It was quite intense, no one was expecting it. Everyone started filming it."

Cropp initially said he had hoped to keep the tattoo and for a potential employer to look past it, but he changed his mind overnight when he became an international sensation, and accepted an offer from Sacred Laser in Kingsland to have it removed for free.

But he has since changed his mind again and decided to keep the tattoo.

Ruki confirmed that he would not be having any further laser removal.

"He doesn't want to go through with the laser removal now because he has a job and it only requires catching chickens," she told the Mirror.

Now his DEVAST8 tattoo just says DEVAST.

"He said 'the chickens don't care about my face - they don't care whether I have a tattoo or not'."