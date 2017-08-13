A man in Tonga has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of an Aucklander who was electrocuted while in the country for his father's funeral.

'Isileli Palu, of Otara, was killed on August 3 while helping to put up tents at the family home in the village of Kolomotu'a.

The 36-year-old had been helping outside when he touched an electrical cord.

Tongan media are reporting a 49-year-old has since been charged with his manslaughter.

Advertisement

The Matangi Tonga newspaper said local police said the man charged is a power contractor.

The Herald is seeking comment from Tongan Police.

It is understood the family has held a joint funeral to farewell their elderly father, Sione Palu, and his son.

Friends and family members continue to pay tribute to the pair on social media, as well as reflecting on the sadness of losing two loved ones in one week.

One said: "No one can prepare you for a loss, it comes like a swift wind. The loss of a beloved father [and] husband, Sione Palu, and a loving brother, 'Isileli Palu.''