A major search is under way in the Kaimanawa Forest for two men who led police on a chase on Saturday but have since become lost in the bush.

The two men have now contacted police to say they are lost and cold and need help.

Bay of Plenty operations manager Inspector Kevin Taylor said police had serious concerns for the welfare of the two men and a significant search was under way to find them.



The two men, aged in their 20s, are believed to be the same two who fled police in a stolen car on Saturday.



Police attempted to stop the stolen car about 3pm before the driver fled at speed north on the Desert Rd, Mr Taylor said.



The car was eventually abandoned on a track off Tree Trunk Gorge Rd, off the Desert Rd, near the Three Sisters bends.



The driver and passenger had run off into the bush.



Mr Taylor said police tried to find them but they actively avoided officers and were not found.

The incident prompted police to warn all road users to report sightings of pedestrians or hitchhikers in the area.

Yesterday morning based on information provided by family members and a subsequent 111 call from one of the offenders, it was clear the two had become lost in the bush, Mr Taylor said.

The focus then changed to a search and rescue operation to remove the two men from the dangerous situation they were now in.

As one of the callers only had 2 per cent phone battery left at the time they called, police have only been able to obtain minimal details on their whereabouts.

Police from the Bay of Plenty district and a helicopter searched the area until 11pm last night but they were not found.

Mr Taylor said police were now seriously concerned for their welfare considering their lack of experience in the bush and inappropriate clothing they had on them.

He said conditions overnight had been very cold and wet and it was likely both would now be suffering from hypothermia.

"These people are not trampers or hunters and are not prepared for the bush," Mr Taylor said.



Police Search and Rescue teams and a dog unit have returned to the bush today and a helicopter will continue searching when weather allows.



Anyone in the area is asked to contact police immediately if they see, or have seen, two men in the Kaimanawa Forest area today.



Today police were sending a team of Land Search and Rescue members from the district as well as a trained search and rescue dog.

Mr Taylor said a helicopter would also be sent if the weather allowed.