Police say Morrinsville residents are right to be vigilant, with a suspected gunman still on the loose and potentially armed.

A sole officer was shot at on Kuranui Rd in the early hours of yesterday morning, after he pursued a driver who was speeding through town.

The gunman exchanged gunfire with two officers who came to the first officer's aid and then fled the scene.

Police are speaking to two occupants of the car but have launched a massive manhunt for the driver, who had been armed with a military-style, semi-automatic weapon.

Waikato Police Superintendent Bruce Bird says it's the most frightening attack on police officers he's encountered in his 40 years in the force.

He says everybody should be vigilant because they don't know what the mindset of the offender is.

Matamata-Piako mayor Jan Barnes says locals are supporting each other, after what's been a concerning and unsettling weekend.

She says everyone needs to lock their doors, look out for their neighbours, be vigilant, and try to stay safe.

A scene examination at Kuranui Rd, on the outskirts of the Waikato town, is expected to continue today.

The road will stay closed between Avenue Rd and Scott Rd until police have finished examining the scene.

There have been no further updates from police overnight other than to confirm the gunman is still on the loose.