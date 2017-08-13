By Paul Taylor

Eccentric internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom has spent the weekend in Queenstown house-hunting.

The tech mogul, who is fighting extradition to the United States, stayed in Eichardt's Private Hotel's $10,000-a-night hotel apartment The Penthouse.

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly enjoying the high life in the resort with captions including "Moving to Queenstown", "Good morning from Queenstown" and "Love of my life".

Last month, a Hong Kong judge released some of his substantial fortune and four containers of possessions, enabling the move south.

The German-Finnish father-of-five is the founder of now defunct cloud storage service Megaupload. US attempts to extradite him to face charges over Megaupload, which was used by users to share copyright material such as Hollywood movies, have had major political fallout in New Zealand, where the GCSB was found to have illegally spied on him as a resident. The case continues.

He tweeted on July 25: "Thanks to a Hong Kong Judge my family can move to Queenstown and my kids will be surrounded by beautiful mountains & lakes instead of spies."

And later the same day: "Queenstown is one of the most beautiful places on earth. Add it to your bucket list."

- Mountain Scene