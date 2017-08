One person has died in a Christchurch house fire this morning.

The fire broke out at a Cashel Street home in Linwood about 4am and has now been extinguished after three crews were called in to battle the blaze, a Fire Emergency NZ spokesman says.

He said one person was found dead at the scene but no other injuries were reported.

Specialists investigators will now work to determine the fire's cause.

