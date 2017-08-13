More than 100 lightning strikes have been recorded in Auckland as a front moves over the upper North Island from the west.

Videos online show bolts of lightning hitting the SkyTower in Auckland's CBD, while thunder is shaking people's houses.

Niwa has warned boaties to get off the water, while the MetService warned sudden downpours could cause surface flooding.

Lightning strikes the Sky Tower tonight during a fierce electrical storm. Photo / Dylan Petch

MetService meteorologist Tom Bell said the storm was "obviously quite an active system".

The forecaster had recorded 100 lightning strikes in Auckland by 6.30pm, with more to come. Some smaller strikes may not have been counted, Bell said.

But the storm is not considered severe at this stage, as wind and rain have not reached warning levels.

Severe thunderstorms involve rainfall of 25mm or more per hour, hail with a diameter over 20mm, and wind gusts higher than 110km/hr.

Bell said the storm could last another hour as more cells of lightning were still visible offshore moving toward the city.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Auckland, Northland, Waikato and Waitomo through till 10pm.

The forecaster said some of the thunderstorms could be severe and bring localised downpours of 20-30mm per hour, which could cause surface or flash flooding and make driving hazardous.

A flurry of lightning strikes in the west as a thunderstorm begins moving over Auckland. Image/NIWA A flurry of lightning strikes in the west as a thunderstorm begins moving over Auckland. Image/NIWA

Strong winds could gust at 100km/h or more, which could damage trees and powerlines.

Hail up to 15mm in diameter was also possible.