A New Zealander in Virginia has described the horror of watching a car plough into protesters.

Kiwi Chris Mahony, who had travelled from Washington DC to be part of the counter protest, spoke to CNN about the "traumatising" event.

Mahony was walking down the road when he spotted a car that "just sat there".

"The protesters were coming down 4th St so I thought that's a bit strange, there didn't seem to be any other cars stopping him from going."

Moments later, "We heard a car going incredibly fast down the road and saw it plow into the crowd, and then it reversed back. Some of us ran after the car to take a photo."

White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville. Photo/AP White nationalist demonstrators clash with counter demonstrators at the entrance to Lee Park in Charlottesville. Photo/AP

Mahony said he was thinking, "This is clearly like a terrorist incident'."

It wasn't a surprise, Mahoney added, as both sides of the protest "had a high level of antagonism".

"It wasn't necessarily peaceful, you had people in military fatigues with arms walking around so of course that's an incredibly intimidating environment."

It was a deliberate attack, he felt.

"It's a little bit traumatising of course to witness these people go flying and later the carnage of everybody lying around."

Mahoney sprinted to alert a police officer.