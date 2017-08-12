A major manhunt is under way in Waikato after police exchanged gunfire and ran for cover after officers were shot at by occupants of a car they were chasing.

Police and the armed offenders squad are still searching for the offenders after the incident in rural Morrinsville around midnight.

Police had attempted to stop the speeding vehicle on Thames Street, Waikato District Commander Bruce Bird said.

The driver failed to stop and a police unit started pusuing the car.

The chased vehicle eventually stopped on Kurunui Road before one of the occupants got out and shot at officers.

A second police car arrived and officers fired shots in return.

Three police staff then took cover in nearby farmland.

The area was cordoned off and Waikato AOS arrived shortly after to escort the officers to safety. They are uninjured.

The police Eagle helicopter has also been deployed to the area and is assisting.

Police are speaking to a person who is assisting with inquiries as the manhunt is under way.

Cordons are still in place and further inquiries are being made to locate the offenders.

