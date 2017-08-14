A man found dead at his Rotorua home at the weekend may have been using synthetic cannabis, police have confirmed.

A 44-year-old man was found dead at his Gifford Place home on Saturday mooring.

In response to Rotorua Daily Post questions, Rotorua police area commander Inspector Anaru Pewhairangi confirmed police were called to the house on Saturday morning.

"Police believe the male may have been a user of synthetic cannabis, however police inquiries are ongoing and the cause of death is yet to be established," Mr Pewhairangi said.

Advertisement

He said the matter had been referred to the Coroner, who would ultimately determine the cause of death.

It comes after a spate of incidents in Rotorua over the last week, believed to be linked to a strong, potentially contaminated drug circulating in the city.

In the last week at least 13 people have been treated in Rotorua Hospital after presenting with drug-related symptoms.

Symptoms are said to include immediate vomiting, loss of consciousness and violent behaviour.