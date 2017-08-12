Police are concerned for the welfare of a woman who hasn't been seen for more than two weeks.

Eleanor Jane Wright, 38, was last seen by a friend who dropped her off on Campbell Rd in Epsom on July 27.

She has contacted her family since then but they haven't seen her and don't know where she is, so have reported her missing to police.

Police said they understood Wright had been staying at Queen Street Backpackers, but moved on from there about a week ago and want speak to her to ensure she is safe.

They asked anyone who'd seen her or knew where she might be to contact Auckland police on 09 302 6400 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.