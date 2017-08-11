Green Party leader James Shaw says his embattled party could work with The Opportunities Party if the Gareth Morgan-headed party makes it into Parliament.

And after a turbulent week, which has seen the exit of Metiria Turei as co-leader and the high-profile defections of other two long-time MPs, Shaw has revealed the Greens are set to reveal a new look as the election campaign ramps up.

When asked on Three's The Nation on Saturday morning, Shaw "the level of policy alignment between The Opportunities Party and the Green Party is extremely high".

"Essentially Gareth Morgan started The Opportunities Party because he was frustrated that we wouldn't work with National," Shaw said.

"He just wanted to start a party that would work with National. So, you know, when you say, 'Would we work with him?' yes, we would. The question is, 'Would he work with us?'."

When asked if the Greens could work with The Opportunities Party on policy to bring about change, Shaw responded: "If they make it over the 5 per cent threshold, and, you know, we've seen a number of examples of this over the years where people have thrown a lot of money trying to break through that barrier and haven't managed, but if they were in Parliament and if they wanted to change the government, then, yes, of course."

Shaw said he expected the Greens would get at least 11 per cent of the party vote at the upcoming election.

He also revealed the party was set to relaunch over the weekend after Turei's exit, including new billboards, pamphlets and a new TV advert.

There will also be a new face for welfare issues, replacing Turei.

"I don't want to give away the secret, because we are doing this re-launch over the course of this weekend, and so we'll show you what those look like," he said.

"But they are being rolled out this weekend, and you'll start to see those materials go out during the course of the week."

Turei stepped aside last week after growing pressure from her admitting to benefit fraud while studying law as a solo mother prior to entering politics.

The then party co-leader made the admission when announcing her party's major welfare policy last month.