A cyclist has died after a crash with a truck in Onehunga.

Police were notified of the incident, on Onehunga Mall, about 9:30am.

The cyclist died at the scene, police say.

The road as well as the motorway off-ramps at Neilson St and Onehunga Harbour Rd are closed and police asked motorists to be patient.

The NZ Transport Agency advised road users to avoid the area or delay their trip if possible.

South Western Mwy: #Crash on Onehunga Mall, Neilson St Offramp northbound is now CLOSED. Avoid area or delay your trip ^LB pic.twitter.com/XAIGKnaK7W — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 11, 2017

A witness posted on the Mangere Bridge Community Noticeboard shortly after the incident happened saying: "Yeah I was there shortly after it happened.

"A unicyclist went under a truck heading south towards the harbour. A dad and his son were the car behind the truck. Very, very sad way to start a Saturday morning."

More to follow.