A man is in hospital with critical head injuries after an assault at a south Auckland bar early this morning.

Police were called to reports of a large fight at the Backyard Bar, on Great South Rd in Manurewa around 3am, a police spokeswoman said.

Paramedics found the victim unresponsive at the scene and took him Middlemore Hospital, where he was in a serious condition.

The man was later transferred to Auckland Hospital for further treatment.

Advertisement

An investigation is underway and police will conduct a scene examination today.

They want to hear from anyone who may have any information and asked witnesses to contact the Counties Manukau station or 09 261 1300 or anonymously report it to Crimestoppers on 080 555 111.