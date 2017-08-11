Domestic violence is believed to have been behind an incident in south Auckland where a woman and baby were struck by a car.

The pair were taken to Middlemore and Kidz First hospitals in a serious condition after being hit on Rollerson St in Papakura about 3.30pm yesterday but were said to be in a stable condition last night.

Police are treating it as a domestic incident, a spokeswoman confirmed this morning.

A male was driving the vehicle allegedly involved, a police spokesperson said last night.

Advertisement

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and police are continuing their inquiries but are yet to make an arrest.

A police spokesman told the Herald last night that the woman and baby were believed to be pedestrians and the baby had "grazes and a hit to the head".

There was also a report of a female in the car with an injured leg.

Numerous people called 111 to report the incident to emergency services, police said.

How to get help

If you're in danger NOW:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you

• Run outside and head for where there are other people

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you

• Take the children with you

• Don't stop to get anything else

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisisline operates 24/7 - 0800 REFUGE or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisisline 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice: www.justice.govt.nz/family-justice/domestic-violence

• National Network of Stopping Violence: www.nnsvs.org.nz

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent. www.whiteribbon.org.nz