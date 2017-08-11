Northbound lanes of Waterview Tunnel will close for maintenance for three nights, about six weeks after the tunnel first opened.

The closures will happen from 10pm to 5am this Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (August 14 to August 16).

The NZ Transport Agency says the work was scheduled and the tunnel will be fully closed for maintenance every three months.

Northbound traffic will be detoured during the first lot of maintenance via Maioro St, Tiverton Rd, Blockhouse Bay Rd and Great North Rd.

Advertisement

Brett Gliddon, NZTA's system design manager, said the agency understood travellers would be frustrated by the closure.

"But ongoing maintenance is really important to keep the tunnel operating safely and efficiently."

The maintenance will involve checking and testing electronic equipment - such as smoke detectors, fire hydrants and deluge systems - and is required as part of the manufacturer's guarantees and the building code, Gliddon said.

Similar maintenance closures happen in the Victoria Park Tunnel and the Johnstones Hill Tunnels on the Orewa to Puhoi toll road north of Auckland.