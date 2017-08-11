MONDAY

Hiya

MONDAY

What?!?

MONDAY

Are you sure it was Todd? It could have been another dickhead having a drink at the Pig & Whistle

MONDAY

Lol apart from Aaron Gilmore

MONDAY

I'm surprised he's back in Queenstown. I thought he was still in Wellington, we had him licking envelopes to send out but he wasn't even very good at that

MONDAY

Papakura?

MONDAY

Soz I'd already forgotten I was there yesterday. What was the announcement about? Transport or something?

MONDAY

Oh right cos we were at a train station. It was OK. Not bad, not great. It rained. Bridges was there, he's all good but Collins was there and you never know what she's thinking, put it this way I didn't stand with my back to her

MONDAY

Yes I did see that. Why is it that the sun was out for her transport announcement, in the same city on the same day? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern, it's all anyone is talking about. Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern. I'm not even going to say her name

TUESDAY

Hiya

TUESDAY

Lol I know isn't it great, thank you Green Party!!!! What a shambles

TUESDAY

Guess what

TUESDAY

Todd's back. Licking more envelopes. It's got to be the most highly paid tongue in New Zealand

TUESDAY

Lol

WEDNESDAY

Hiya

WEDNESDAY

It's like Christmas isn't it! Turei will have to go. Such good news. Free for coffee?

WEDNESDAY

Well catch the next flight then

WEDNESDAY

What was that you just sent?!

WEDNESDAY

What's an emoji?

WEDNESDAY

Oh God I've just been told Peters is on about the texts again. Delete delete delete delete

THURSDAY

Hiya

THURSDAY

Did you see last night's TV3 poll? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern

THURSDAY

Lol there must be an emoji for everything

THURSDAY

Thanks

THURSDAY

I know. It's not all bad. Still out in front for preferred PM and the Ardern honeymoon has got to run out pretty soon

THURSDAY

Yeah poor old Metiria. The Greens are dead in the water. Their vote will disappear

THURSDAY

You're wrong. Peters will never disappear

THURSDAY

Never

THURSDAY

What's the point

THURSDAY

He's worse than Collins for God's sake

THURSDAY

What does FFS mean?

THURSDAY

Lol

THURSDAY

You always make me laugh

THURSDAY

1:20am isn't that late

THURSDAY

In the mood for . . . pizza

THURSDAY

Same

FRIDAY

Peters is all over this again. Delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete