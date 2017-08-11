MONDAY

Hiya

MONDAY
What?!?

MONDAY
Are you sure it was Todd? It could have been another dickhead having a drink at the Pig & Whistle

MONDAY
Lol apart from Aaron Gilmore

MONDAY
I'm surprised he's back in Queenstown. I thought he was still in Wellington, we had him licking envelopes to send out but he wasn't even very good at that

MONDAY
Papakura?

MONDAY
Soz I'd already forgotten I was there yesterday. What was the announcement about? Transport or something?

MONDAY
Oh right cos we were at a train station. It was OK. Not bad, not great. It rained. Bridges was there, he's all good but Collins was there and you never know what she's thinking, put it this way I didn't stand with my back to her

MONDAY
Yes I did see that. Why is it that the sun was out for her transport announcement, in the same city on the same day? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern, it's all anyone is talking about. Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern. I'm not even going to say her name

TUESDAY
Hiya

TUESDAY
Lol I know isn't it great, thank you Green Party!!!! What a shambles

TUESDAY
Guess what

TUESDAY
Todd's back. Licking more envelopes. It's got to be the most highly paid tongue in New Zealand

TUESDAY
Lol

WEDNESDAY
Hiya

WEDNESDAY
It's like Christmas isn't it! Turei will have to go. Such good news. Free for coffee?

WEDNESDAY
Well catch the next flight then

WEDNESDAY
What was that you just sent?!

WEDNESDAY
What's an emoji?

WEDNESDAY
Oh God I've just been told Peters is on about the texts again. Delete delete delete delete

THURSDAY
Hiya

THURSDAY
Did you see last night's TV3 poll? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern

THURSDAY
Lol there must be an emoji for everything

THURSDAY
Thanks

THURSDAY
I know. It's not all bad. Still out in front for preferred PM and the Ardern honeymoon has got to run out pretty soon

THURSDAY
Yeah poor old Metiria. The Greens are dead in the water. Their vote will disappear

THURSDAY
You're wrong. Peters will never disappear

THURSDAY
Never

THURSDAY
What's the point

THURSDAY
He's worse than Collins for God's sake

THURSDAY
What does FFS mean?

THURSDAY
Lol

THURSDAY
You always make me laugh

THURSDAY
1:20am isn't that late

THURSDAY
In the mood for . . . pizza

THURSDAY
Same

FRIDAY
Peters is all over this again. Delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete