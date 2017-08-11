MONDAY
Hiya
What?!?
Are you sure it was Todd? It could have been another dickhead having a drink at the Pig & Whistle
Lol apart from Aaron Gilmore
I'm surprised he's back in Queenstown. I thought he was still in Wellington, we had him licking envelopes to send out but he wasn't even very good at that
Papakura?
Soz I'd already forgotten I was there yesterday. What was the announcement about? Transport or something?
Oh right cos we were at a train station. It was OK. Not bad, not great. It rained. Bridges was there, he's all good but Collins was there and you never know what she's thinking, put it this way I didn't stand with my back to her
Yes I did see that. Why is it that the sun was out for her transport announcement, in the same city on the same day? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern, it's all anyone is talking about. Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern. I'm not even going to say her name
TUESDAY
Hiya
Lol I know isn't it great, thank you Green Party!!!! What a shambles
Guess what
Todd's back. Licking more envelopes. It's got to be the most highly paid tongue in New Zealand
Lol
WEDNESDAY
Hiya
It's like Christmas isn't it! Turei will have to go. Such good news. Free for coffee?
Well catch the next flight then
What was that you just sent?!
What's an emoji?
Oh God I've just been told Peters is on about the texts again. Delete delete delete delete
THURSDAY
Hiya
Did you see last night's TV3 poll? Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern Ardern
Lol there must be an emoji for everything
Thanks
I know. It's not all bad. Still out in front for preferred PM and the Ardern honeymoon has got to run out pretty soon
Yeah poor old Metiria. The Greens are dead in the water. Their vote will disappear
You're wrong. Peters will never disappear
Never
What's the point
He's worse than Collins for God's sake
What does FFS mean?
Lol
You always make me laugh
1:20am isn't that late
In the mood for . . . pizza
Same
FRIDAY
Peters is all over this again. Delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete delete