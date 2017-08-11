Six members of the Headhunters motorcycle gang have been arrested after a methamphetamine drug bust.

Police searched seven properties of the gang and associates in the Kapiti-Mana and Tasman areas.

Methamphetamine with a street value of $84,000, firearms and assets, including three Harley-Davidson motorcycles and $5000 in cash was seized.

Six people have been charged with drug offences, including the alleged distribution of approximately 482 grams of methamphetamine.

They all appeared in the Wellington and Nelson District Courts this week. One has been remanded in custody and the remaining five have been bailed to appear at a later date.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard of the National Organised Crime Group said the operation should be a warning to those who attempt to profit from distributing methamphetamine.

"Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug and very harmful, not only to those who take it, but to their family and the wider community," he said.

"The Drug Harm Index estimates the social cost to New Zealand of 482 grams of methamphetamine in the community to be approximately $619,000. This includes personal harm and community harm."

"Operation Flag highlights that Police will continue to target gangs like the Head Hunters who continue to distribute harmful drugs into the community," he said.