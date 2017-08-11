The man who shot four police officers during a dramatic gunfight in the Bay of Plenty has today been jailed.

Sixteen months after Rhys Richard Ngahiwi Warren barricaded himself inside his grandmother's property near Kawerau and shot at police during a 22-hour stand-off, he was sentenced at the High Court in Tauranga today.

Warren faced two charges of attempted murder, three of using a firearm against a law enforcement officer and one of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He was sentenced to 10 years' jail and preventive detention.

Warren injured four police officers as they surrounded him at the Onepu Springs Rd property.

Eventually, Warren was coerced into giving himself up after talking with Inspector Warwick Morehu, who knew Warren's family from his time at Kawerau.

The siege began about 10am on March 9 last year, a police plane circled Onepu Springs Rd as part of a routine cannabis search. Shots were reportedly fired near the plane, so Armed Offenders Squads from Tauranga and Rotorua were sent to the property.

When no one answered the phone, reacted to the loudhailer or rocks thrown on the roof, armed police approached the house. Warren responded with bullets.