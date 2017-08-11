Police working on a case in which an 11-day-old baby was kidnapped in Auckland are hunting a bag containing key pieces of evidence.

Authorities have this afternoon made a public appeal for anyone who may have come across the bag, thought to have been discarded somewhere around the Epsom, Mt Wellington or Mangere Mountain area on Wednesday morning.

The bag is described as a black oblong Oroton handbag with a silver clip and black strap. Inside are red Chinese envelopes containing an undisclosed amount of cash, a brown Louis Vuitton wallet, bank cards and keys.

Also missing are a pair of white Nike shoes, black track pants, black jacket with light coloured fabric in the hood and a black beanie with eye cut-outs.

"The handbag and items of clothing are key pieces of evidence which are vital in the investigation of a very serious crime,'' police said.

The appeal comes after the baby girl was taken from a house on Pah Rd, in Epsom, about 7am on Wednesday.

She was later found safe and returned home several hours later, about 1.30pm.

Two women, aged 21 and 18, have since been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Anyone who sees or finds the bag or items of clothing is urged to contact police immediately.

Can you help? Contact: Crimestoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111.