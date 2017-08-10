Judges will undoubtedly agonise before deciding who is their 2018 New Zealander of the Year.

With a little over a month to go before nominations close, it has been revealed there are 41 people put forward for the major gong.

These include psychologist and author Nigel Latta, Wellington Children's Hospital benefactor Mark Dunajtschik, TV and radio personality Jono Pryor, mental health advocate Mike King, Skylight CEO and former CEO of Women's Refuge New Zealand Heather Henare and Team New Zealand helmsman Peter Burling.

There has also reportedly been a surge in nominations for ex-Green Party leader Metiria Turei.

Advertisement

A judging panel comprising representatives of awards patrons, presenters, sponsors, community leaders and independent experts will evaluate the nominations.

Nominations are being sought in other categories - Young New Zealander (aged 15-30), Senior New Zealander (aged 60 and over), New Zealand Local Hero, New Zealand Innovator and Community of the Year.

In its ninth year, former New Zealander of the Year winners include filmmaker Taika Waititi, former All Black Richie McCaw and physicist Sir Paul Callaghan.

Nominations in all categories close September 18.

The shortlist of 10 candidates for New Zealander of the Year will be announced in December.

- NZN