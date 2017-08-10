Several people in Rotorua have suffered ill effects from using synthetic drugs in the last 24 hours, with four being treated at Rotorua Hospital this week.

However police could not confirm whether the incidents are related to the "bad batch" of the drug that has been linked to 10 deaths in Auckland in recent months.

Senior Sergeant Denton Grimes said police had been called to seven incidents in Rotorua in the last 24 hours related to synthetic cannabis.

He said since the start of this week police had noticed a big jump in synthetic-related call outs.

"All of a sudden there's been an increase," he said.

"Last night we dealt with four call outs where synthetics were a factor."

Mr Grimes said one concerning incident overnight involved a driver who was under the influence of synthetics.

"The person was driving on the wrong side of the road and hit the kerb," he said.

"Fortunately no innocent members of the public became involved."

He said police had been to three further synthetic-related call outs this morning, making it a total of seven in the last 24 hours.

"They are yelling, disorderly, being found outside buildings clearly disorderly," he said.

"The ambulance service probably dealt with just as many last night as we did."

Mr Grimes said the long term concern was people's health.

"If they saw the products that go into this stuff, people would be horrified," he said.

Senior Sergeant Andy Allerton said synthetic drugs were a "pervasive, corrosive substance" in Rotorua.

"We're equally as concerned as everyone else is about it."

Dr Peter Freeman, Lakes DHB clinical director emergency and medical management services, said four people had been seen in the Rotorua Hospital emergency department this week suffering from the effects of the drug - one on each day between Tuesday and today.

All had been treated and discharged, he said.

He said while there was no evidence it was linked to the "bad batch" from Auckland, he issued a warning for people to stay away from the drug.

"I strongly advise people to keep away from synthetic cannabis - it is potentially very much more dangerous than marijuana."

There were 10 deaths in Auckland last month blamed on a deadly batch of synthetic cannabis.

Mr Allerton couldn't confirm whether a bad batch of the drugs had made its way to Rotorua.

"We had several calls to synthetic consumption overnight, in some cases to assist ambulance," he said.

"I'm concerned about the impact it has.

"These substances are lethal in terms of the content that is in there, it is completely unregulated."

What is synthetic cannabis?

Synthetic cannabinoids refer to a growing number of man-made mind-altering chemicals that are either sprayed on dried, shredded plant material so they can be smoked (herbal incense) or sold as liquids to be vaporised and inhaled in e-cigarettes and other devices (liquid incense).

These chemicals are called cannabinoids because they are related to chemicals found in marijuana plants. Because of this similarity, synthetic cannabinoids are sometimes misleadingly called "synthetic marijuana" or "fake weed", and they are often marketed as "safe" legal alternatives to that drug.

In fact, they may affect the brain much more powerfully than marijuana. Their actual effects can be unpredictable and, in some cases, severe or even life-threatening.

Synthetic cannabinoids are included in a group of drugs called "new psychoactive substances" (NPS). They are unregulated, and are newly available on the market, intended to copy the effects of illegal drugs.

Synthetic cannabinoids act on the same brain cell receptors as delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the mind-altering ingredient in marijuana. So far, there have been few scientific studies of the effects of synthetic cannabinoids on the human brain, but researchers know that some of them bind more strongly than marijuana to the cell receptors affected by THC, and may produce much stronger effects. The resulting health effects can be unpredictable.

Source: US National Institute on Drug Abuse