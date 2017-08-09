One of two women have appeared in court this morning charged with kidnapping an 11-day-old baby girl from her Auckland home.

The 19-year-old woman appeared before community magistrate Jan Holmes in the Auckland District Court charged with kidnapping and burglary.

She was remanded without plea on bail until August 31, and also granted interim name suppression.

She was ordered to not go within 2km of Pah Rd in Epsom, where she allegedly kidnapped the baby yesterday, restricted to a 7am to 7pm curfew, and told not to associate with her alleged co-offender, a 21-year-old woman.

The 19-year-old, who had been a resident of Australia for seven to eight months, was also ordered to surrender her passport.

She was in New Zealand for a holiday, the court heard.

Her parents were also in court for the hearing.

Her co-accused is due to appear in court later today.

A heavy police presence was seen at the Pah Rd house all day yesterday where the baby was taken from.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were told a baby had been kidnapped about 7am.

The girl was found safe and returned to her parents about 1.30pm.

"The baby's parents are obviously very distraught and have been through a terrible ordeal and they are currently with their baby," Beard said yesterday.

"This has been an extremely harrowing time for the new parents of a very young baby. We are relieved and thankful that the baby was not harmed and has been reunited with her parents."