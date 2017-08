A three-car pile up is blocking one of Auckland's motorways this morning and commuters should expect delays, the New Zealand Transport Agency warns.

The crash occurred shortly before 8am in the fast lane of Greenhithe Bridge, eastbound, and was now blocking the road, police said.

Police were on the way to the site between the Squadron Rd on ramp and Tauhinu Rd off ramp.

On Twitter, the NZTA asked drivers to pass the crash site with care and expect delays.

