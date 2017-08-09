A political analyst says Labour's popularity will only grow, and Jacinda Ardern could overtake Bill English in the preferred Prime Minister stakes.

The latest Newshub political poll shows support for Labour has surged nine points to 33.1 per cent.

National is down one point to 44.4 per cent.

Political commentator Chris Trotter said the Government is in for a rough few weeks.

Advertisement

"I think this is just the beginning of the Jacinda effect, and it will lift Labour closer and closer to that magic 40 per cent."

He said the Green Party now has little bargaining power following the Metiria Turei saga.

Trotter said, at best, the Greens will be a minor support party in a Labour-New Zealand First coalition.