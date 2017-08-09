A 2-year-old girl is missing in bush in Motueka, police say.

The little girl hasn't been seen since 4pm, and a major search and rescue operation is now underway.

She is believed to be with the family puppy, a 4-month-old Bulldog-Staffy cross, which is also missing from the Little Sydney Rd address, in the Motueka suburb of Brooklyn.

The property is in a rural area, surrounded by extensive bush, police said.

The toddler was last seen wearing a bright pink-coloured sweatshirt with a picture of an owl on the front, and grey tights. She was also wearing silver-coloured glittery gumboots.

Around 20 people are scouring the area for the little girl, including off-duty police officers, search and rescue personnel and neighbours.

A police dog unit is also in the area, and neighbours are being asked to check their properties.

A helicopter is on stand-by, police said, but poor weather conditions have kept it grounded.

Anyone int he Little Sydney Rd areas is asked to thoroughly check their home and outdoor areas for the infant or the puppy. Any sightings should be immediately reported to police via 111.