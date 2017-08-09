New Zealand Twitter erupted following news of Metiria Turei's resignation on late Wednesday afternoon.
Turei resigned as Green Party co-leader one day afte saying she would stay on as co-leader until the election.
Pressure on her family was the reason given for her resignation.
Twitter users, for the most part, had an instant outpouring of support for Turei.
Others, like ACT MP David Seymour, showed less sympathy. Seymour said Turei's resignation is a "major victory for taxpayers, for honest beneficiaries, and for decency in politics".
Turei has been under growing pressure after she admitted to historical offending while on the benefit 20 years ago.
Co-leader James Shaw said yesterday he backed Turei despite the disarray caused by her confessions and her subsequent handling of it.
He rejected suggestions that Turei had also brought the party into disrepute, saying her problems were historical.
"We felt that resigning for something that happened 25 years ago was totally disproportionate.