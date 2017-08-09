New Zealand Twitter erupted following news of Metiria Turei's resignation on late Wednesday afternoon.

Turei resigned as Green Party co-leader one day afte saying she would stay on as co-leader until the election.

Pressure on her family was the reason given for her resignation.

Twitter users, for the most part, had an instant outpouring of support for Turei.

Happy now, NZ? All good? — Jolisa Gracewood (@nzdodo) August 9, 2017

The lessons here:

Don't be poor

Don't be a beneficiary

Don't be brown

Do not confess to or attempt to rectify past misdeeds — Joshua Drummond (@joshua_drummond) August 9, 2017

Thank u for starting such an impt conversation @metiria, we are still with u and fighting for this so hard 💚 — Briar 💫 (@barbarikkizzle) August 9, 2017

Oh @metiria, I'd have gone with you to the end. You are a wonderful person, and an inspiration. All my love x — Ziggy's Duck (@grumpybirb) August 9, 2017

Metiria Turei is the only person, the only person that showed us what is actually happening in NZ. Everyone else is all talk. — Sassy Little Hobbit (@LI_politico) August 9, 2017

You all need to think bloody hard about the difference between holding politicians to account and THIS dirty, underhanded bullshit. — Stephanie Rodgers (@bootstheory) August 9, 2017

You know how people hate that politics is conducted in a world of spin, non-answers, and focused-grouped pabulum? THIS IS WHY. — Keith Bolland (@kb) August 9, 2017

Today is a major victory for taxpayers, for honest beneficiaries, and for decency in politics. — David Seymour (@dbseymour) August 9, 2017

Turei has been under growing pressure after she admitted to historical offending while on the benefit 20 years ago.

Co-leader James Shaw said yesterday he backed Turei despite the disarray caused by her confessions and her subsequent handling of it.

He rejected suggestions that Turei had also brought the party into disrepute, saying her problems were historical.

"We felt that resigning for something that happened 25 years ago was totally disproportionate.