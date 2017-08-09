A coroner has ruled that a 2-year-old died from head injuries suffered while in the care of a babysitter.

But the babysitter may never face a criminal trial over the death of toddler Bea Marguerita Daleon in 2012 as she has gone overseas.

New Zealand has no extradition agreement with the Philippines, where the woman is now believed to live.

Bea, known to her family as Mague, lived with her parents at a rural Invercargill property.

On April 16, 2012, Mague was in the care of a babysitter when she became ill. She died at Southland Hospital a few days later.

Police have been unable to lay charges, coroner Brigitte Windley said in findings released today.

In November, coroner David Crerar adjourned the inquiry into her death on advice from police that there was a possibility of criminal charges.

Windley described it as an "unusual case" and said police had alleged Mague's death amounted to "serious criminal offending by the accused".

"Ordinarily, such an allegation would be tested and determined in a criminal proceeding and upon final conclusion, the coronial inquiry would then resume."

But "the criminal allegation against the accused may never be tested and determined by the court".

So the case could not be held pending a criminal trial "that may never eventuate".

Windley made her findings based on evidence before her but said there was scope for a new inquiry should new facts be discovered.