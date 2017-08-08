Hikers are being warned to stay off five of the country's most popular peaks because of the risk of avalanches.

Tongariro, Ruapehu, Ngauruhoe, Taranaki and Aoraki Mt Cook are all now considered no go zones for mountaineers and trampers according to the latest New Zealand Avalanche Advisory.

And today's forecast heavy rain is likely to increase the danger, both from natural avalanches and human-triggered slides.

The heavy rain expected across the central North Island over the next 36 hours would add signficant weight to the snowpack and worsen the danger.

The danger is highest in alpine areas above 2000m. But there is a considerable risk of avalanche below the upper levels and climbers are warned to to take no risks if moving across the mountains.

On Mt Taranaki the most dangerous terrain was between 1000-2000m on the mid section of the mountain, according to the latest advisory.

In spring-like weather conditions the mountain was prone to large wet climactic avalanches, especially in upper areas round the mountain tracks and on tracks that led into gullies with large snow fields above them.