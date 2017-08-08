A group of workmates in Te Kuiti have been revealed as the lucky winners of $1 million from Lotto.

Eight colleagues who started a Lotto syndicate last year were shocked to find out they had won the First Division prize in last week's Wednesday draw.

Syndicate leader Melanie, who buys the tickets every week, was at the squash club that night when someone said a big prize Lotto ticket had been sold at Te Kuiti's New World.

"I said: 'Oh, I got my ticket there this afternoon. I'll have to check it when I get home'.''

Advertisement

But a friend and then other members at the club insisted she check the ticket then and there.

Some of the lucky winners. Photo / Lotto NZ Some of the lucky winners. Photo / Lotto NZ

The group had won $15 and a bonus ticket from the draw. Melanie then checked a bonus ticket they had won in the previous Lotto draw - and struck gold.

"The words 'major prize winner' popped up on the screen and my heart started racing.

"By this time we'd gathered a bit of a crowd at the squash club and everyone was just as nervous as I was. We read each number out loud one by one and when the last number was read out and they all matched, the whole club erupted in cheers.''

Overwhelmed, Melanie fell to the ground.

"I was in so much shock,'' she said.

Melanie kept the good news to herself until Thursday morning, when she gathered her workmates to finally let them know of their good luck.

"I was a blubbering mess. All I could manage to say was: 'We've won Lotto'. Everyone was jumping around and screaming. There were a lot of tears and a lot of hugs.''

Each member received $125,000, which Melanie said made the win even more special.

"The best part about this win is knowing that it will help out seven other wonderful families.''