A Wellington man has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife in Taupo at Easter.

Simon Harvey Frank, 56, appeared in the High Court at Rotorua today via audio visual link charged with the murder of Petra Frank, 58.

His lawyer, Harry Edward, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Justice Sarah Katz said the court received a psychiatric report yesterday, which raised the "issue of insanity and supports the view that a defence of insanity is available".

Crown solicitor Amanda Gordon said the prosecution would like to do its own report, which she estimated could take four weeks.

Justice Katz remanded Frank back into the care of the Henry Bennett Centre in Hamilton until September 27.

Petra Frank died on April 15 at a Mahuta Rd property at Five Mile Bay, near Taupo.

She suffered stab wounds and was taken to Waikato Hospital but died that day.