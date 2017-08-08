An Auckland man has been electrocuted while attending his father's funeral in Tonga.

Local media are reporting Isileli Palu died last Thursday at the family home in the village of Kolomotu'a.

The Kaniva Tonga news site said the 36-year-old had been helping to erect tents for the funeral when he was electrocuted.

Tongan police said Palu had touched an electrical cord.

"He died instantly from the electrocution at around 9pm,'' police told the site.

Dozens of people have posted social media tributes to Palu, including his wife, who wrote: "I can't stop thinking about u. Ur my husband Isileli Palu but u not here looking after me i missing u all night. or day. i in love with u. bby u tell me to move on I tell u I can't move on. I love u bby so sad u gone now."

She added that she couldn't sleep and "can't stop crying for you".

Another woman paid tribute and expressed her condolences to the family of Palu and his father, Sione.

"No one can prepare you for a loss, it comes like a swift wind. The loss of a beloved father, husband & a loving brother.

"I know the pain is not easy but may God bear your burdens and your sorrows and may he comfort you guys during this difficult time. Take the comfort knowing Sione & Isi Palu is resting in good arms of our Lord.

"Prayers and thoughts are with you guys and our family. Ofa atu and stay strong fam."

Another wrote to Palu's sister: "I cannot begin to understand what you're going thru my sis. I am so so sorry. My heart felt condolences to you and your family. Be strong for mum and your family. Sis know your brother is now with your Dad preparing a mansion for you all. We pray for your family my sis."

