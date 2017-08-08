The North Island is bracing for hours of heavy rain as a tropical-fuelled deluge sweeps across the country.

Extensive warnings and watches across northern and western regions are in force as rain and gales with gusts of 100 km/h are expected to lash the island throughout the day.

The Bay of Plenty, northern Taranaki and Tongariro National Park are expected to be worst hit and the MetService is warning of floods and slips from the deluge, which will last up to 21 hours in some areas.

Other regions, including Auckland, are under a watch, as rain will fall incessantly for the best part of today before starting to clear this evening.

"The story of the day is rain," said forecaster Ravi Kandula.

"The rain band over the North Island is expected to intensify during the day."

The most intensive falls would hit the Bay of Plenty and the centre of the island during the morning and would not let up until late tonight.

Some regions are preparing for staggering amounts of rain. In just 24 hours Mt Taranaki was expected to see 180mm and Tongariro National Park 160mm.

But in the first 12 hours some totals had already been exceeded, with MetService recording 185.5mm of rain near the mountain.

Bay of Plenty is also expecting a worrying deluge of up to 100mm in 11 hours.

Kandula said up to 20mm had already fallen in Taranaki overnight but the region was set to be inundated by another "significant" amount of rain this morning.

The MetService has also issued a severe weather watch for several other parts of the country, including Coromandel Peninsula.

The watch means there is a possibility of rainfall reaching warning levels of 60-70mm within 9 to 12 hours, or 85mm in 18 hours from early Wednesday morning.

West of Whakatane, rainfall was expected to become heavy from midday tomorrow and ease late tomorrow night.

As well as the rain, strong northerly winds are expected to buffet parts of Northland, Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Gusts of up to 100 km/h are expected in gales lashing Auckland and Great Barrier Island this afternoon.

Kandula said eastern regions of the North Island would be the only regions to escape the coming deluge.