Police have arrested a man for allegedly supplying weapons to Whangarei gunman Quinn Patterson.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch said police have arrested a 61-year-old man and he faces a number of charges including allegedly supplying Patterson with firearms.

He appeared in the Whangarei District Court this afternoon charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a MSSA, three counts of supplying an MSSA to an unlicensed person, and three counts of supplying firearms to an unlicensed person.

He will next appear in the Whangarei District Court on August 28.

Investigators had previously remained tight-lipped about how the 55-year-old killer acquired he arsenal of weapons which he used in the July 26 shootings.

Rental property manager Wendy Campbell and her daughter Natanya were shot dead during what was described as a routine inspection. A third person, contractor Jeff Pipe, was also shot and wounded.

However, the Herald revealed that Patterson had bought firearms on TradeMe and was selling accessories for military weapons right up to the day of his death.

His badly burned remains were recovered from the charred wreck of his rented home on Mount Tiger Rd, just north of Whangarei, after it went up in flames following a firefight with police.

Police also confirmed to the Herald two days after the shooting that Patterson possessed a number of firearms but did not hold a firearms licence.

Neighbours had alleged the reclusive man may have been importing his weapons from overseas, and his cache of firearms included grenades, shotguns, rifles and handguns.

Following a series of questions by the Herald, police confirmed three days after the shooting police that they visited Patterson's home over concerns about an illegal structure built on the property.

An officer offered to visit the property and was told that the structure was a platform to be used for target practice.

After discussion with Patterson, and with no other relevant information the officer was aware of about Patterson, or activity at the property, he was satisfied it was a tenancy matter that required no further action by police.