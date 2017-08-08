A former Dunedin newsreader and actor pinned his ex-partner to a chair by her throat because he was angry she had questioned him about a new relationship, a court has heard.

Craig Storey previously pleaded guilty to assault with intent to injure and was sentenced to four months' community detention, nine months' supervision and 150 hours' community work when he appeared at the Dunedin District Court this afternoon.

The incident, which took place on September 25 last year, saw Storey become enraged after sitting down for lunch with his 69-year-old former partner.

The pair had known each other for 25 years, according to court documents, and had been in a relationship for a decade.

Despite the break-up, they had lived in the same house for some time, and Storey had only moved out three weeks before the incident.

"The defendant lost his temper after the victim questioned him about a relationship he was involved in," a police summary said.

Storey left the house, yelling at the victim. He returned shortly afterwards with some possessions he wanted to store at the property but the woman had locked the front door.

Storey kicked the door twice. Concerned about further damage, the victim opened up and the defendant followed her into the lounge. There he pushed her into an armchair.

"The defendant leant over the victim and, using his right hand, pinned the victim against the back of the chair by her throat," the summary said.

Storey applied pressure to her windpipe, while shouting, asking how she knew about the new relationship.

He held her in that position for 30 seconds, police said, though the defendant disputed the period of time.

After letting her go, Storey hit her with his left hand. The force of the blow knocked the victim's glasses into another room.

Storey than allowed her to stand up, only to hit her again with his left hand, knocking her to the ground, before he gathered personal belongings and left.

The victim suffered bruising to her chin, broken capillaries to the right of her face and jawline, and double vision in one eye.

Judge John Macdonald said the more serious impact was emotional.

"She remains deeply hurt about what you did to her," he told Storey.

When questioned by police, Storey said he had reacted "after being subjected to psychological and verbal abuse".

Storey was a newsreader on The South Today which screens on Channel 39 Southern Television, owned by Allied Press.

Allied Press operations manager Daryl Clarkson previously confirmed Storey had been stood down from the news reading role pending an investigation by the company.

Following the investigation, Storey lost his job.

Defence counsel Andrew More stressed it was Storey's first conviction of any kind and "completely out of character".

More said his client had lost everything because of the violent outburst.

"He has lost roles in radio and film and in theatre," he said.

Storey was now on a job-seeker's benefit, the court heard.

"It was a hostile act. It was in the heat of the moment. There's absolutely no chance anything like this will ever happen again," More said.

Judge Macdonald ordered Storey to pay $1500 to the victim and granted a protection order in her favour.