Two Green Party MPs have quit politics in protest at co-leader Metiria Turei's decision not to step down.

Kennedy Graham and David Clendon have removed themselves from the party list, effectively meaning they will not make it back into Parliament.

Graham was ranked at eighth on the list, and was likely to get re-elected in the September election.

Clendon was ranked at 16, placing him on the cusp of re-election.

Turei announced on Friday that she would not resign over her controversial benefit history, but that she would not seek a ministerial position if the Greens were in government after the election.

Co-leader James Shaw backed her decision.

Graham has been an MP since 2008.

Clendon came into Parliament in 2009 on the list, replacing Sue Bradford. He was demoted in the list rankings for this year's general election, falling from 11th in 2014.

Green Party co-convenor Sarah Helm revealed this evening that both MPs were asked by the party to stand down at the general election but refused to.

As a result, they were demoted in the list rankings, she said, and had been disgruntled ever since.

"I think they were looking for a reason to to resign or withdraw."

Helm also revealed that the two MPs had been "underperforming" in the election campaign so far. Clendon had made just one phone call, and Graham had done three to four hours' campaigning work, she said.

Shaw said this evening that the party was disappointed with the two MPs' decision to resign.

"I want to thank both David and Kennedy for their service to the Green Party. We wish David and Kennedy all the best," he said.

Shaw said their withdrawal meant candidates including Hayley Holt moved up two places on the list and closer to Parliament.