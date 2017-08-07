An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of Alicia Nathan - the woman who died after an altercation in Christchurch at the weekend.

The young woman will appear in the District Court at Christchurch tomorrow.

Police said in a statement this afternoon following a post-mortem and formal identification this morning the deceased could be identified as 32-year-old Alicia Nathan, otherwise known as Alicia Robinson.

Police said support was being offered to her family and friends at this difficult time.

Advertisement

Scene examinations at a number of properties across the city were underway and police said it was expected these would continue for the rest of the week.

Robinson, who has been described as a "caring and loving mother" of her 3-year-old boy, died on Saturday at a house in the western suburb of Avonhead just before midnight.

Neighbours said there was a party at the property on Avonhead Road that evening and one reported hearing fireworks.

Robinson's father, Paul Robinson, has updated his Facebook profile photo to show his daughter and posted these words: "My Girl R.I.P My Baby, Dad x".