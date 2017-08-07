Police have called of the search for missing North Canterbury woman ​Melissa Jane Dalgety.

Dalgety, also known as Melissa Gray, was last seen on Thursday morning, July 20.

Her car was later found at the Waikuku Beach car park.

Police ceased their efforts on Friday and have ruled out the possibility of foul play or that Dalgety has gone to another part of the country, Inspector Peter Cooper told Star.kiwi on Monday.

"We have exhausted all avenues and ruled out foul play. She is still considered a missing person," he said.

At its height, the search party consisted of 28 people including members of the Christchurch and Oxford LandSAR groups and dog units.

The search focused on the forest, beach and properties around Waikuku Beach.

"We have great sympathy for the family," Inspector Cooper said.