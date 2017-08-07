The man with the famed Devast8 tattoo has finally found a job as a chicken chaser.

Mark Cropp's new job involves catching chickens on farms and putting them into "modules" before they are taken for slaughter.

He works between 12 and 14 hours a day and is paid $16 an hour for his labour.

"Cropp is incredibly happy in his new job, and made the decision to stop having his tattoo removed because the chickens don't care how he looks," reports The Mirror.

Earlier in the month, Cropp accepted an offer from Sacred Laser in Kingsland to have his DEVAST8 tattoo removed for free.

Herald Focus went to Cropp's first laser removal session, where a section of his tattoo was worked on and partly lasered off.

But Cropp's girlfriend Taneia Ruki confirmed that he would not be having any further laser removal.

"He doesn't want to go through with the laser removal now because he has a job and it only requires catching chickens," she told The Mirror.

Now his DEVAST8 tattoo just says DEVAST.

"He said 'the chickens don't care about my face - they don't care whether I have a tattoo or not'."