A woman pretending to walk her baby sleeping under an animal print blanket in a pushchair has stolen hundreds of dollars worth of bedding from a home store.

Waikato Police have released pictures of a woman pushing a stroller in Briscoes at the Base in Hamilton in June.

Using the guise of a mum out shopping with her baby, police say the wanted woman stole more than $600 worth of manchester from the store, concealing it under the faux zebra print blanket.

Police say there was no child in the pram. They today took to social media, publishing photos from the store's security cameras, hoping someone could help identify the mystery "shopper".

"This is low - using a child's push chair to steal," posted Waikato Police on Facebook.

"Help us find who this lady [is]. Send us in your nominations," they added.

The neatly-dressed woman makes no attempt to conceal her identity and is even pictured smiling during her shoplifting excursion.

Police asked people to send a message on Facebook or call (07) 8586200 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.