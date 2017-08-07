Friends of a "genuine soul" and caring Christchurch mother who died after allegedly being stabbed at a party on Saturday night are trying to raise money to help get her family by her side.

Alicia Maree Robinson, 32, died at an Avonhead Rd house in the western suburb of Avonhead just before midnight in what police are treating as a homicide.

Neighbours say there was a party at the property on Saturday night.

One local on nearby Worthy St said they were awake "when it all went on" and heard fireworks.

Robinson, a mother of a 3-year old boy, has not formally been named by police.

But tributes are flowing to the popular, bubbly mother on social media platforms.

Her father Paul Robinson has updated his Facebook profile photo to show his daughter, and said: "My Girl R.I.P My Baby Dad x".

He and his wife Missy are now trying to come down to Christchurch from the Nelson region where they live.

Robinson told Fairfax yesterday what details he'd been told of the incident: "All I've heard is that she was in an altercation with this other girl, [she] got the better of her and so the other girl went and grabbed something sharp and stabbed her."

A Givealittle page has been set up to help her whanau get to her side.

"Tragically our loved cousin, daughter, niece, sister, friend and awesome mother [...] Alicia Robinson was horribly taken away from us [...] in Christchurch," the appeal says.

"Her immediate family are in Nelson, Blenheim and Motueka and I would love to show my help and support to get the immediate family to be with Alicia. Any help towards helping the Robinson whanau to get to Alicia would be much appreciated. Kia ora."

Friends of Robinson are shocked at her sudden death.

They are paying tribute to a loving mother and thoughtful friend.

"You were such an amazing friend, mummy and more and your heart was always in the right place," one friend says on her Facebook page.

"I feel so broken," said one. "I wish you had of just taken the offer to come out with me instead of me having to lose one of my closest friends."

Another said: "I can't believe the news, I'm gonna miss you so much aunty. You've been taken way to soon, you are such a kind hearted person."

A scene examination is ongoing with 20 investigators gathering evidence, speaking to witnesses and liaising with the victim's family.

Acting Detective Inspector Michael Ford said it was likely an isolated incident and there are no safety concerns for the general public.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Avonhead Rd area at around 12am who noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Information can be shared with Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.