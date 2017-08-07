A dark coloured gun wrapped in tape, allegedly used in a South Auckland murder has never been found, a court has heard.

Bodi McKee, 24, is on trial for the murder of Leslie Maurice Wiremu Putt in the High Court at Auckland.

McKee, who celebrates his birthday today, pleaded not guilty to the charge this morning before a jury and Justice Matthew Muir.

Putt died on the morning of September 24 last year.

Bodi McKee stands trial for murder in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Supplied Bodi McKee stands trial for murder in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Crown prosecutor Yelana Yelavich opened by stating that neither McKee nor Putt lived at the address where the 32-year-old died.

She said a couple with their young son were living at the home along Winsford St in Manurewa, but both McKee and Putt were known to the family.

The court heard how the home was the scene of drug-dealing activities.

Putt had been staying at the home, but sleeping in his car, when McKee arrived on the Saturday with a loaded gun, Yelavich said.

Those at the home were then woken to the sound of someone shouting.

"It was the defendant Mr Bodi McKee," Yelavich said, adding McKee then questioned whose car was parked at the property.

"Upon learning it was Mr Putt's car the defendant immediately left the house and went outside."

McKee and Putt confronted each in the carport area and began "arguing, shouting and swearing at each other", Yelavich told the court.

"They squared off as if they were going to have a fist fight," she said witnesses will testify.

"Putt had no weapons but indicated he was ready for a physical altercation."

Yelavich said McKee had a dark coloured gun which was wrapped in tape.

"[Putt] told [McKee] to put the gun down and wanted to have a one-on-one fight with the defendant."

But, she said, McKee then fired a shot at Putt, hitting him in the gut.

"[McKee] ran from the scene and then drove away at speed."

A witness ran to Putt's nearby mother's home and called 111. Ambulance officers attempted to revive Putt for over half an hour, but at about 8am he died.

Armed police at the scene of the shooting on Winsford St in Auckland last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs. Armed police at the scene of the shooting on Winsford St in Auckland last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs.

McKee was arrested on September 26 after being on the run from police for two days.

"The gun used to shoot Mr Putt has never been found by the police," Yelavich said.

Defence lawyer Annabel Ives gave a brief opening statement and said her client admits he was at the Winsford St property and admits the tragic events that occurred, but was acting in self-defence.

"The defendant says he acted in self-defence and if you don't accept that you have to look if he had murderous intent," she told the jury.

She added that McKee also had pointed the weapon at the feet of Putt when it was fired.

The trial continues.