The Automobile Association has identified the country's most dangerous state highways.

Forty per cent of New Zealand's highways have a two-star safety rating, according to Fairfax.

The roads feature several hazards including ditches alongside them and narrow shoulders.

The worst - over a five year period ending last year - was SH22 from Drury to Pukekohe. three people died, 19 were seriously injuried and 44 people suffered minor injuries.

Advertisement

The "unforgiving" highways had risks most drivers did not see, AA motoring affairs general manager Mike Noon told Fairfax.

"If they make a mistake on these roads, the outcomes are extremely severe," he said.

"You make the same mistake on our better-engineered roads, and it's a far lesser outcome."

Much work had been done on main highways but more was needed on rural roads which were often used by tourists, he said.

The AA released the following list of our most dangerous roads to Fairfax:

State Highway 22 from Drury to Pukekohe: three deaths, 19 serious injuries, 44 minor injuries

SH58 from Pauatahanui to Upper Hutt: 2 deaths, 13 serious, 47 minor

SH2 from Paeroa to Waihi: 1 death, 16 serious, 49 minor injuries

SH3 from Palmerston North to Ashurst: 2 deaths, 9 serious, 42 minor

SH3 from Ohaupo to Te Awamutu: 2 deaths, 4 serious, 25 minor

SH2 from Katikati to Tauranga: 18 deaths, 35 serious, 95 minor

SH3 from New Plymouth to Inglewood: 1 death, 11 serious, 40 minor

SH2 from Featherston to Maoribank: 3 deaths, 13 serious, 60 minor

SH6 from Frankton to Arrow Junction: 1 death, 10 serious, 37 minor

SH1N from Kawakawa to Springs Flat: 14 deaths, 41 serious, 133 minor

• Based on crash data from 2012-2016.