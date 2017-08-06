Car pile-ups and a breakdown on the harbour bridge are leading to a nightmare commute on Auckland's motorways this morning as slick roads make for a slow journey into the city.

Drivers are being warned to steer clear a section of the Northwestern Motorway after a crash involving three vehicles at Lincoln Rd left lanes blocked and traffic snarled up from Te Atatu.

A breakdown near the top of the Harbour bridge in a centre lane added to the headache with traffic forced to squeeze around the vehicle.

#Breakdown blocking lane 4 (of 5) citybound on AKL Harbour Bridge. Pass with care & expect some #delays ^TP pic.twitter.com/vlmiHb8xSy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 6, 2017

The vehicle has since been pushed clear of the lane.

Advertisement

Traffic remains at a crawl on sections of the Southern and Northern motorways with long queues forming at 6.30am between Drury and Takanini.

A car crash on the Southern Motorway at 6.45am on the right lane just before the Te Irirangi Dr overbridge added to the commuting woes with traffic banked up through Manukau.

While the vehicles involved in the crash had been removed motorists were being warned to expect delays.

Southern Mwy: #Crash blocking right lane citybound just before Te Iririangi Dr overbridge. Pass with care & expect #delays ^TP — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 6, 2017

Just before 7.30am motorists heading north on the Northwestern Motorway were warned to avoid using the Lincoln Rd onramp after a multi-car pile-up left lanes blocked.

Traffic was down to a crawl between Te Atatu Rd and Lincoln Rd, and forced to squeeze through the middle to navigate past the three crashed vehicles.

UPDATE: Tow services required for multiple vehicles. Avoid this route if possible ^TP

https://t.co/tuRCJPfpj8 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 6, 2017

The NZ Transport Agency is warning drivers to allow extra time for their journey today and drive to the wet conditions which have left some parts of the motorway with patches of flooding.

#AklTraffic already very heavy citybound from Drury to Takanini on Southern Mwy this morning. #AllowExtraTime & #Drive2Conditions ^TP pic.twitter.com/mVnzWMOLBT — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 6, 2017

NZTA said rain-slicked surfaces and areas of shallow flooding meant drivers needed to be patient and keep a safe following distance.