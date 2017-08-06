The driver killed in a crash in Wellsford this afternoon had fled police after failing a breath test.

A second man was seriously injured in the accident, which happened on Whangaripo Valley Road shortly after 4pm.

He was trapped in the car wreckage and was freed by fire crew before being airlifted to Auckland Hospital.

This evening police confirmed in a statement the driver of the car had died in the crash which happened after he fled from police.

"Following a positive test for alcohol, the driver of the vehicle fled from police in his vehicle," police said in a statement.

"He crashed his car a short time later and died at the scene."

Cordons are still in place on Rustybrook Rd at the intersections of Whangaripo Valley Rd and Wayby Valley Rd and motorists have been asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating and the Indpendent Police Conduct Authority has been notified.