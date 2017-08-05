The death of a woman in Christchurch is being treated as a suspected homicide.

Christchurch police are continuing to investigate how the woman met her death last night, in the suburb of Avonhead.

Emergency services were called to a house on Avonhead Rd, off Yaldhurst Rd, around midnight, where it's been reported a house party had spilled out onto the street.

A neighbour, quoted by Fairfax, says she returned home around 10pm and there was a party happening next door. There was "a lot of people talking outside and a bit of music". An hour later she heard fireworks.

It went quiet and she did not recall any commotion or noise during the night, she said. It was only when she woke up that she noticed the home had been turned into a crime scene.

The death of a woman in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Josh Price, Newstalk ZB The death of a woman in Christchurch is being treated as suspicious. Photo / Josh Price, Newstalk ZB

"It seems like something has happened in the driveway. We can see some tarpaulin down there," she reportedly said.

Another neighbour also claimed there was a party at the house last night, and remembered hearing bangs that could have been fireworks or gunshots.

"It sounded like a lot of people," Fairfax quoted him as saying.

"I've heard a few parties coming from that address."

This morning, a large cordon, about 100 metres long, is in place around the property where the woman was found and a number of officers are still at the scene.

Neighbours told Newstalk ZB they didn't hear anything untoward going on last night and still haven't been told what happened.

Police are expected to release more details about the incident later today.