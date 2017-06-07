A 24-year-old learner driver has admitted driving almost twice the legal speed limit in his luxury Audi.

Arana Shea Clarke-O'Keeffe was stopped by police on April 22, on Devon Rd north of New Plymouth.

Fairfax reports the posted speed limit was 100km/h, but police clocked him driving at 186km/h.

Detective Sergeant Dave MacKenzie said police pulled over Clarke-O'Keeffe at 8.10pm, only to discover he was on his learner's licence.

He also had a previous conviction for drink driving.

Community magistrate Robyn Paterson questioned Clarke-O'Keeffe over his speed, and was unimpressed with his response that he "wasn't looking".

"Your answers are shocking. You don't seem to care," Paterson said.

She described the offending as "absolutely crazy", before telling him he should consider getting rid of his car if he couldn't stick to speed limits.

"I would sell it if I was you and get yourself a push bike."

Clarke-O'Keeffe pleaded guilty to driving at a dangerous speed.

He was disqualified from driving for eight months, and fined $1000 with a further $130 in court costs.