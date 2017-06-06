Names released for Waipukurau double death

Police have now named the two people found dead at a Waipukurau home as 61-year-old Ngaire Elaine McKenzie and 58-year-old Murray James Daley.

The pair were found dead in a one-storey home on Jellicoe St on Saturday.

Police haven't released any further details about the death, but have referred the matter to the Coroner.

When news of the deaths first broke, neighbours said they were shocked and saddened by the event.

One neighbour had seen McKenzie as recently as Friday.

It is understood that she worked alone in the house.

Another neighbour said they had seen Daley regularly visit McKenzie, but didn't know if they were friends or in a relationship.

It comes after a similar incident in January, when another couple in their 60s were found dead at their Waipukurau property.

Husband and wife Kevin Douglas Maulder, 68, and Patricia Anne Maulder, 67 were found by family members who then alerted police.

Police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

