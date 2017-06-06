Climate protesters at Parliament as Rex Tillerson lands in NZ

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has arrived in New Zealand for the first time.

Donald Trump's right-hand man touched down in Wellington this afternoon in torrential rain, before heading immediately to the Prime Minister's official residence for bilateral talks.

Tillerson, who is in the country for just two hours, was greeted by a powhiri at Premier House.

Standing alongside Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee, he was given a hongi by two Maori leaders, before accepting a wero, or challenge.

Protesters have braved bad weather to gather at Parliament to "unwelcome" Tillerson.

Organisers were determined to send a message during Tillerson's visit, which comes shortly after Trump confirmed the US would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The gathering on Parliament's forecourt followed the scaling of a nearby crane by Greenpeace protesters, who unfurled a banner reading "Climate Denial, Huge Mistake! RESIST".

The protest on Parliament's forecourt was organised by the climate change group 350 Aotearoa.

Tillerson is meeting Prime Minister Bill English and Foreign Minister Gerry Brownlee across town at Premier House, amid a heavy security detail.

Continued below.

Related Content Video Greenpeace protest US visit Video Anti US protest outisde Parliament Watch NZH Local Focus: Sold! Horowhenua's pensioner housing gone

Green Party co-leader James Shaw, who will address the crowd, said English needed to condemn the US withdrawal from the Paris Agreement during his meeting with Tillerson.

"Having an independent foreign policy means speaking the truth to our allies when they need to hear it. Trump's decision was not just disagreeable, it was reckless. He needs to hear that."

Greenpeace campaigner Kate Simcock said other world leaders had strongly condemned Trump's decision to quit the Paris Agreement, but English had been "notably silent".

"If there was ever a time to show leadership, it's now. But instead, our Prime Minister is engaging with one of the world's biggest climate deniers," Simcock said.

"English needs to choose what side of history he's on when it comes to climate change - on the right side of history, or the Trump side of history."

The Greenpeace activists scaled a construction crane in the Bowen State building complex behind Parliament, which is being refurbished.

After Trump confirmed the US would quit the Paris Agreement, Climate Change Minister Paula Bennett swiftly said New Zealand remains committed to its Paris target.

The 195-nation agreement aims to avoid atmospheric warming of more than 2C by the end of the century by getting each country to pledge to reduce emissions.

Paris targets can be raised but not lowered.

The National-led Government has committed to cutting emissions by 11 per cent of 1990 levels by 2030. Labour and the Greens want the target to be lifted to 40 per cent.

Just 20 per cent of New Zealand's climate change target will be met by reducing domestic emissions. The other 80 per cent will be met by buying carbon credits from overseas.

It means New Zealand will be paying around $1.4 billion a year - three times the environment budget - for little tangible gain within New Zealand.

- NZ Herald