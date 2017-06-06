'Our children's lives are worth it' - community leader's heartache at young neighbour's death in a Mangere drain

Cherie Howie is a reporter for the Herald on Sunday.

A community leader whose young neighbour died after going head-first into a flooded drain has spoken of her devastation, and the fight she has begun to make sure no more lives are lost.

Lemauga Lydia Sosene lives in the same collection of cul-de-sacs around Enuamanu Rd in Mangere, where a 17-year-old died on Saturday afternoon.

The teen has been named by family on social media as Violet Tupou.

Sosene is the Mangere-Otahuhu Local Board chairwoman and spoke for the first time today about the tragedy which ended her young neighbour's life three days ago.

"It really takes the wind out of you. It's devastating that it happens to any child, but it's worse when you know the child.

"Violet and her family have been living in this area for more than a decade."

Sosene spoke to Tupou, whom a relative said was autistic, the day before the teen's death.

"I said to her 'you haven't got school today' and I got this cheeky grin. That's Violet. She was always smiling."

Sosene had contacted Auckland Council, as well as writing to mayor Phil Goff and council chief executive Stephen Town, asking for the action to prevent another tragedy.

Both city leaders responded with condolences, and the council is investigating the circumstances of Tupou's death, with a meeting due to take place this afternoon.

A relative of Tupou's has previously told the Herald the drain covers should be bolted down, describing Tupou as "very strong and strong-minded".

Sosene said today she also wanted bolts installed, and for those only able to be unlocked by staff or contractors using an Allen key.

"The crux of the issue is asking the council to review the design. Is there any way that these drain lids can be locked? I realise it's difficult, with thousands across the region ... but our children's lives are worth it."

It's not known how Tupou came to be in the drain, but Autism New Zealand chief executive Dane Dougan said those with the condition could be attracted to running water.

No two people were the same, but people with autism could suffer sensory overload and running water was calming.

Meanwhile, those close to Tupou have begun their farewells, as the teen's body was returned to her home yesterday.

Tupou's parents were welcoming anyone who wanted to pay their respects, Sosene said.

"Our street has been chocka since the accident."

Tupou, who Sosene said was related to All Black great Waka Nathan on her mother's side, will be taken on Thursday to her mother's marae, near Whangarei, for her tangi.

She had spoken to Tupou's parents, but did not want to share what was said, Sosene said.

"I want to give them that respect. There's not much time they've got now with their baby girl."

